Mouse Sensitivity Calculator

Adjusting the mouse sensitivity in a correct way is both a pain and an important task for a player in FPS or dynamic games like Starcraft 2. Not setting up the sensitivity leads to: “goodbye, headshot, hello hometown tavern” (and minus MMR to boot) situation. Some of the most high-skill players do not stop just at the sensitivity of the mouse. For example, they may need a different sensitivity of the mouse wheel. Although, this issue can be solved only by purchasing a gaming mouse with smoother wheel travel. If you are not going to go to International or WCG tomorrow, you will need to adjust DPI and Sensitivity for a comfortable play. Use the mouse sensitivity converter for different games.

About this Mouse Sensitivity Calculator

Here's how the mouse sensitivity converter works. In general, everything is as simple as possible: take a game with a sensitivity that suits you, remember its data (DPI and Sensitivity), open the mouse sensitivity calculator, select 2 games (the first is where you got your data from, the second is the one you want to convert to).

Enter data from the first game, get data for the second and enter it. If you need to reduce the sensitivity of the mouse then do it in advance, before calculating.

How to use the Mouse Sensitivity Converter

Let's look at an example of how to adjust the mouse sensitivity for a specific game. For instance, you want to change the mouse sensitivity in Valorant using an existing config from CS:GO. First, we find out what kind of mouse sensitivity you have in CS:GO: writing down the exact value of the sensitivity from the control settings. Now, we transfer the sensitivity of the mouse from the CS to Valorant. In the calculator, select CS:GO and Valorant, enter DPI and Sensitivity. We get the Sensitivity value and set the mouse sensitivity in Valorant.

The calculator will give you 2 more parameters: cm/360 and in/360. This is the length of the horizontal mouse slide across the mat that will rotate the camera to 360 degrees. This is just the information for reference – no need to enter it anywhere. When transferring settings to some games (such as from CS:GO to PUBG), the calculator will show you other parameters (FOV, vertical sensitivity), which will also need to be set correctly.

Supported games

The calculator supports all popular FPS: UT, Dusk, Tarkov, Titanfall 2, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Doom, CoD: WWII, Overwatch, CS: GO, Rainbow Six Siege, L4D 2, TF 2, Valorant, Apex, Bioshock Infinite , CoD: Modern Warfare / Warzone, Contagion, CS 1.6, Day of Infamy, Destiny 2, Fallout 76, Fortnite, Insurgency, Paladins, Portal 2, Quake, Vindictus.