Mouse Sensitivity Calculator

Adjusting the mouse sensitivity in a correct way is both a pain and an important  task for a player in FPS or dynamic games like Starcraft 2. Not setting up the  sensitivity leads to: “goodbye, headshot, hello hometown tavern” (and  minus MMR to boot) situation. Some of the most high-skill players do not stop  just at the sensitivity of the mouse. For example, they may need a different  sensitivity of the mouse wheel. Although, this issue can be solved only by  purchasing a gaming mouse with smoother wheel travel. If you are not going to  go to International or WCG tomorrow, you will need to adjust DPI and Sensitivity  for a comfortable play. Use the mouse sensitivity converter for different games.

About this Mouse Sensitivity Calculator

Here's how the mouse sensitivity converter works. In general, everything is as  simple as possible: take a game with a sensitivity that suits you, remember its  data (DPI and Sensitivity), open the mouse sensitivity calculator, select 2 games  (the first is where you got your data from, the second is the one you want to  convert to).

Enter data from the first game, get data for the second and enter it. If  you need to reduce the sensitivity of the mouse then do it in advance, before  calculating.

How to use the Mouse Sensitivity Converter

Let's look at an example of how to adjust the mouse sensitivity for a specific  game. For instance, you want to change the mouse sensitivity in Valorant using an  existing config from CS:GO. First, we find out what kind of mouse sensitivity you  have in CS:GO: writing down the exact value of the sensitivity from the control  settings. Now, we transfer the sensitivity of the mouse from the CS to Valorant. In  the calculator, select CS:GO and Valorant, enter DPI and Sensitivity. We get the  Sensitivity value and set the mouse sensitivity in Valorant. 

The calculator will give you 2 more parameters: cm/360 and in/360. This is the  length of the horizontal mouse slide across the mat that will rotate the camera to  360 degrees. This is just the information for reference – no need to enter it  anywhere. When transferring settings to some games (such as from CS:GO  to PUBG), the calculator will show you other parameters (FOV, vertical  sensitivity), which will also need to be set correctly.

Supported games

The calculator supports all popular FPS: UT,  Dusk, Tarkov, Titanfall 2, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Doom, CoD: WWII,  Overwatch, CS: GO, Rainbow Six Siege, L4D 2, TF 2, Valorant, Apex, Bioshock Infinite , CoD: Modern Warfare / Warzone, Contagion, CS 1.6, Day  of Infamy, Destiny 2, Fallout 76, Fortnite, Insurgency, Paladins, Portal 2,  Quake, Vindictus.